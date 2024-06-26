The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man stole spirits worth more than $2k by slipping bottles down his trousers

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 26 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Murphy's on Bathurst Street, where a man stole spirits worth more than $2000 by hiding the bottles "down his pants". File picture by Phillip Biggs
Dan Murphy's on Bathurst Street, where a man stole spirits worth more than $2000 by hiding the bottles "down his pants". File picture by Phillip Biggs

A man who stole spirits worth thousands by slipping the bottles down his trousers was fined, with a Launceston magistrate ranking Dan Murphy's among the most "shoplifted places in the known world".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.