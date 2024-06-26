Peter Dutton's nuclear plan will wreck the economy

I am well aware that Tasmania leads the country on renewable energy. In fact, we have a proud 100 year history of hydroelectric power.
Tasmania was the first state in the country to be recognised as 100 per cent renewable.
I don't know about you but I don't want to live in a state with a nuclear power station.
Our proud history of hydro electric generation makes Tasmania unique within Australia. It is also intertwined with our clean green image and this reality is one of the reasons we are the jewel in the crown of Australia.
As Northern Tasmanians we should celebrate this in all its glory - Duck Reach Power Station, opened in 1895 on the South Esk River overlooking the beautiful Cataract Gorge was one of the first hydroelectric power stations in the southern hemisphere. Well done Tasmania!
But a jobs and economy wrecking ball is headed Australia's way. I'm sure you've heard the news - Peter Dutton wants nuclear power stations scattered across the country. Power Station owners have refused to have nuclear on the mainland - so who knows? They may end up in our backyard.
In case you have forgotten Mr Dutton, Australia is already a great country and is in fact on track to be a trailblazer again, by transitioning to net zero emissions, creating secure jobs for the regions.
A renewable future is good for our community, it's good for our economy and it is even better for our environment and future generations. And most importantly, renewables equate to cheaper and more efficient energy for all Australians. It will help with the cost of living.
You may think I am writing in jest that nuclear may end up on our doorstep - yes the nuclear policy of Peter Dutton is a ridiculous idea but Mr Dutton is an ambitious man and he is ambitious for a nuclear powered Australia.
Peter Dutton's plan is to build two nuclear power stations by 2037.
Initially, he says these nuclear power stations will be chosen from the original sites of coal-fired power stations, potentially in Victoria, Queensland, NSW, South Australia and Western Australia; with the hope of building a total of 7 nuclear sites across the country.
So what about Tasmania? Is nuclear an option for Bass if Mr Dutton can't build all 7 of them on the mainland?
The Albanese Labor Government is investing more into renewable energy than any previous government in Australia's history.
We are doing this because the world is already decarbonising and Australia will benefit from this fact by joining with the rest of the world and investing in the jobs of the future and a renewable future. Because the world will be relying on renewable energy for its future energy needs. Plainly, its good economics.
These policies and programs support the Australian Government to meet its legislated emissions reduction targets of 43% by 2030 and net zero by 2050.
Tasmania and Australia can be a renewable energy superpower, creating green Hydrogen at Bell Bay, utilising the sun and the wind to power local, secure jobs Tasmanians can rely on. And we can export worlds best product.
We can turbocharge a clean energy workforce. This will provide training and apprenticeships, and facility and equipment upgrades. Support will benefit jobs in wind, solar, pumped hydro, large-scale battery, electricity networks, hydrogen and more.
The Albanese Government has created the Future Made in Australia Innovation Fund. This will unlock private capital across new industries like green metals and low carbon liquid fuels. Because business has already started the decarbonisation transition.
The future is here and it is renewable energy - the nuclear power pipe dream of Peter Dutton is a jobs, economy and future killer. Nuclear energy is the past - renewable energy is now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.