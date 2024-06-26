Wet days ahead as rain returns to Launceston after two-week absence

Launceston has just been hit by its first significant rain in two weeks, and it's not set to stop anytime soon.
Although lightning strikes were visible to the West last night, the city itself remained dry throughout the evening.
That changed today as showers fell throughout the morning. Up to 10 millimetres is forecast, with downfalls becoming less likely into the late afternoon and evening.
That outlook will remain fairly consistent over the coming week, with a chance of rain present for the next five days.
The good news is we're unlikely to see any floods as showers should remain light.
Thursday is forecast for just 1mm, while Friday and Sunday may receive up to 5mm. Saturday has the potential to be the dampest day of the week, with radars predicting 15mm at most.
The wet weather will play its part in keeping temperatures low, with Launceston unlikely to exceed 13 degrees for the time being.
Recent rainfalls may help this month catch up with statistics from June last year, which received 121mm over 30 days. June 2024 was sitting at just 37mm as of the 25th.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.