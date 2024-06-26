Pets Domain warehouse to be Legana Tavern's new neighbour

Every man and his dog will soon be able to get a good feed at Legana Grove.
Construction work has begun on the new Pets Domain store, which is being built on a vacant block opposite the Reject Shop.
Its arrival will end Legana Tavern's 20-plus year wait for a neighbour, and is expected to come in time for Christmas.
The store will also mark something of a homecoming for Pets Domain chief executive Jason van Peelen, who began the business by selling fish from his home in Launceston as a teenager.
He has since established 71 stores across the country.
"Jason's passion for fish has endured," Pets Domain said in a statement.
"The Legana store will have a dedicated AquaZone room housing an assortment of fish and live aquatic plants."
Plans submitted to West Tamar Council in 2023 showed a $1.1 million build that would include about 15 car parking spaces.
The store is expected to employ about five people.
Pets Domain once had a strong presence in Launceston.
The chain previously ran out the Zap building in Kingsway and also operated a megastore in the Bathurst Street site now occupied by Petbarn.
It heralded its return to Tasmania in 2022 with a new store in Cambridge in the state's South.
