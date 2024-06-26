No kid gloves: Tasmania should treat juvenile crimes seriously

EVERY day across all forms of news media we read and hear about the shocking increase in youth crime nationally, it is happening everywhere. These criminals in children's bodies think they are immune from repercussions of their actions because of their age and the legal system is proving that is correct. They can commit the most atrocious crimes, go before a judge or magistrate and get a suspended sentence in a lot of cases, or the case will be thrown out of court because it is thought to be too trivial by the courts for a penalty. The police must be so disappointed; they go to the trouble of investigating, arresting and putting these youths before the courts, only for a suspended or no sentence to be imposed. Then they are out on the streets to commit more crimes, often while on a suspended sentence. The victims of crimes must also be disappointed, seeing these young repeat offenders being released without being held responsible for their actions. No age is too young to know what is right and what is wrong. The do-gooders and bleeding hearts say they should be treated with kid gloves because of their upbringing, drug dependency and many other excuses for their actions. The only way for this rapidly increasing rate of youth crime is for the legal system to take a serious stance on sentencing and possible custody. If they want to act like criminals, they should be treated like criminals, not children.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
FORMER AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, who recently signed as a senior advisor for Blackstone, the US private equity owner of Crown Resorts in a part-time role, has now been appointed CEO and MD of ASX-listed company Tabcorp, effective from 5 August 2024, dependent on regulatory approvals.
Will Mr. McLachlan's tenure at Tabcorp be as successful as former CEO of Australian Rugby Union John O'Neill's transition to Executive Chairman of former ASX-listed entity Echo Entertainment Group/now The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
OVER a long period I have read in The Examiner some disgusting law breaking practices of fraud, but I have never ever been so incensed to witness anything so cruel in the blatant robbing of our most vulnerable, pertaining to the NDIS. The figures are incredible. Nine out of ten set up to administrate over this wonderful idea to assist these unfortunates who cannot help themselves is unforgivable. Sometimes it is hard to understand the law when these people, even after being exposed without doubt, are still allowed to operate. Many of these people are so impaired they cannot even complain, until it is identified. These low lives are the dregs of society. Our law is by no means a deterrent, just an hiccup. The minister in charge of this extremely generous and wonderful Government Initiative is Bill Shorten. However these callous low lives should be stopped immediately, and exposed, but we seem bound to political correctness. Facing eviction is devastating for an able bodied person, but is magnified many times over for but for these unfortunates it is devastating, and this is not the only example it covers every gratuities granted. One lady in question not only owes NDIS millions but from the other end too she owes the taxation dept. Robo Debt caused an alarming number of suicides does this have the potential to follow. I agree with James Newton in today's Letters that pointed in the right direction. Please let common sense prevail and stop it right now, and put the in-infrastructure in place to monitor the great Initiative.
Peter Doddy Trevallyn
It seems there is to be an electoral poll regarding the elite training precinct for the football team we have yet to have, courtesy of the AFL. Should this take place one may ask why the general population of Tasmania has not been allowed the same privilege when it comes to Rockliff's Folly at Macquarie Point. All the news we hear is about the appalling state of our health system, failing education standards and lack of housing but we can find a billion plus for a minority to make large amounts of money! It beggars belief. An enormous city like Birmingham has gone bankrupt and our state debt is ballooning so it's about time the government took notice of attitudes and just what is occurring in their state otherwise we will be in the same boat!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
