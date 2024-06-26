The Examiner
No kid gloves: Tasmania should treat juvenile crimes seriously

Updated June 27 2024 - 11:13am, first published 9:30am
EVERY day across all forms of news media we read and hear about the shocking increase in youth crime nationally, it is happening everywhere. These criminals in children's bodies think they are immune from repercussions of their actions because of their age and the legal system is proving that is correct. They can commit the most atrocious crimes, go before a judge or magistrate and get a suspended sentence in a lot of cases, or the case will be thrown out of court because it is thought to be too trivial by the courts for a penalty. The police must be so disappointed; they go to the trouble of investigating, arresting and putting these youths before the courts, only for a suspended or no sentence to be imposed. Then they are out on the streets to commit more crimes, often while on a suspended sentence. The victims of crimes must also be disappointed, seeing these young repeat offenders being released without being held responsible for their actions. No age is too young to know what is right and what is wrong. The do-gooders and bleeding hearts say they should be treated with kid gloves because of their upbringing, drug dependency and many other excuses for their actions. The only way for this rapidly increasing rate of youth crime is for the legal system to take a serious stance on sentencing and possible custody. If they want to act like criminals, they should be treated like criminals, not children.

