New laser cutter 'just the tip of the iceberg' for community centre

Launceston's Northern Suburbs Community Centre (NSCC) has celebrated an almost $20,000 purchase for one of its facilities.
The Shed in Rocherlea is now home to a state-of-the-art laser cutter to help locals engage in creative projects.
It's already been put to work in creating 500 cut-outs of penguins for the Australian Antarctic Festival this August.
The initiative is a collaboration between men's sheds and schools as students from Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales are tasked with painting the penguins.
Volunteers at The Shed were prepared to cut all 500 by hand when co-ordinator Greg Mallett had a brainwave to buy a laser cutter.
While the five-figure price tag would usually be prohibitively expensive, the community group was fortunate to already have the required funds.
"We had a member here who left us a sizeable bequest when he passed away," Mr Mallett said.
"With that, we've done the lining of the inside of the building, a dust exhaust system and we've bought the laser cutter."
This latest purchase won't only be used to create penguins though, as community members have already manufactured dozens of fridge magnets out of Huon pine.
"It's an oval cut-out with an edge around it and a picture of the Northern Suburbs emblem, a picture of The Shed and our address and phone number," Mr Mallett said.
"You can engrave leather, you can make keychains, big signs... it really is endless what we're going to be able to do. This is just the tip of the iceberg."
The laser cutter is part of a wider effort by the NSCC to attract community members to its three facilities.
Mr Mallett said it would be well-utilised at The Shed's monthly woodworks basics course.
"People feel empowered that they can come along and actually make something with their hands and build some new skills," the volunteer co-ordinator said.
"We will look at getting other technologies in. We want to aim to buy a multi-strand 3D printer, which would be great for the community to be able to use."
NSCC chair Hugh McKenzie said the laser cutter was a great addition to the region.
"It's location here in Rocherlea is fantastic, it's as modern a machine as you can find anywhere in Northern Tasmania," he said.
"It gives the people of this community the ability to come here and use some great technology."
