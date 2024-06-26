The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New laser cutter 'just the tip of the iceberg' for community centre

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 26 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community members gather around the new laser cutter in Rocherlea. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Community members gather around the new laser cutter in Rocherlea. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston's Northern Suburbs Community Centre (NSCC) has celebrated an almost $20,000 purchase for one of its facilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.