Drug dilemma: A parents' worst nightmare prevented by pill-testing?

The Tasmanian government remains opposed to drug-testing at music festivals despite growing political and community acceptance of the harm-prevention measure.
Meanwhile, police say its focus is on the importation and supply of drugs.
Drug or pill testing involves chemical tests on pills, capsules, powders, crystals and liquids to clearly identify what is contained within the drugs, and whether they may be fatal to consume.
Victoria has become the latest state in Australia, behind New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory, to trial or commit to pill and other drug testing services at music festivals.
Premier Jacinta Allen said testing services could help to prevent every parent's worst nightmare.
"We're doing this because all the evidence says it works. The evidence tells us it changes behaviour. It's a simple, commonsense way to save lives," she said.
The issue of pill-testing re-surfaced in Tasmania in 2023 after a man died while taking drugs at a music festival in the north of the state.
In February this year, up to 65 per cent of Tasmanians polled by EMRS for the Tasmanian Drug, Alcohol and Tobacco Council in February voiced their support for the measure.
But the grey issues around law enforcement remain.
When the Australian Capital Territory introduced its drug-checking pilot, the Australian Federal Police offered support but remained clear that possession of drugs was an offence.
"As the fixed-site drug checking service pilot is being held at a site where other health services are provided, AFP members may not directly form a reasonable suspicion a person is in possession of controlled drugs solely on the basis of their presence at the testing site," it said.
"However all powers for police relating to offences of illicit drug possession, supply and trafficking remain the same."
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said on Tuesday that pill-testing trials were a matter for government.
"Our primary focus is on the importation and supply of illegal drugs," they said.
When asked whether the government would now look into a pill-testing trial the Tasmanian Health Minister Guy Barnett said its position remained the same, and alluded to the measure as a policy that legalised drugs.
"We do not support pill testing in Tasmania," he said.
"We already know the Greens are determined to legalise illegal drugs - the question is, does the new Labor leader, Mr Winter, stand with them?"
The Australian Greens believe that health-based policies on drugs would save lives and take into account the social reality that people do and will always take drugs.
At a state level, Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff has said the party continues to support the harm-minimisation approach.
