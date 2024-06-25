The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Devils lock in dates and times for the next lot of club merchandise

Jacob Bevis
By Jacob Bevis
June 25 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Devils chair Grant O'Brien with the foundation jumper at the team launch. Picture by Brodie Weeding/Solstice Digital
Tasmania Devils chair Grant O'Brien with the foundation jumper at the team launch. Picture by Brodie Weeding/Solstice Digital

Those eagerly awaiting the release of more Tasmania Devils merchandise will not have to wait much longer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Bevis

Jacob Bevis

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at The Advocate on Tasmania's North-West Coast. Got a story? Contact me: jacob.bevis@theadvocate.com.au or 0448310641

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.