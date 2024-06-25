Trio of objections, but no planning issues, over Newstead subdivision

A subdivision proposed in Launceston's east has caused concerns for its neighbours, however council planning officers say the development ticks all the boxes.
The planning application set to be assessed by City of Launceston councillors is for a second dwelling, three bedroom dwelling at 23 Beverley Hills Road, Newstead.
That road is a cul-de-sac, and the property next door has previously been divided into three separate dwellings.
This caused concern for three neighbours, who made objections to the council over a perceived lack of parking, increased density, and shadowing concerns.
In reply, council officers said the number of parking spaces proposed as part of the development met the planning scheme and they had worked with the applicant to better understand the overshadowing.
Two of the representations cited density as an issue, and said the development would be inappropriate as there were other multiple dwelling blocks on the street.
One of the people who made an objection said they bought in the area for "lifestyle" reasons, and the units should be built "where people are aware units will be built".
The block measures 1246 square metres, giving a site density of one home per 623 square metres - far surpassing the minimum requirement of one home per 325 square metres.
According to an assessment by planning officers, the proposal broadly complies with planning legislation - the only matter relying on performance criteria being the shadow issues due to the new building's size.
This was considered to not cause an unreasonable impact on the adjoining property and as such met the performance criteria.
Council officers have recommended councillors approve the planning application when they meet on June 27.
