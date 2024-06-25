The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trio of objections, but no planning issues, over Newstead subdivision

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 26 2024 - 8:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neighbours have complained about a Newstead subdivision, but council officers say the proposal is broadly compliant with planning legislation. Picture by Google
Neighbours have complained about a Newstead subdivision, but council officers say the proposal is broadly compliant with planning legislation. Picture by Google

A subdivision proposed in Launceston's east has caused concerns for its neighbours, however council planning officers say the development ticks all the boxes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.