The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

'Pretty painless': Blacker's four-peat takes strong premiership lead

By Colin McNiff
June 25 2024 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Press for Boom wins in Hobart. Inset - John Blacker. Pictures by Bill Hayes, file
Press for Boom wins in Hobart. Inset - John Blacker. Pictures by Bill Hayes, file

Longford-based John Blacker has blown the trainer's premiership wide open with four winners in Hobart on Sunday to take a four-win lead over John Keys, with Glenn Stevenson a further win back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.