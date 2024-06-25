'Pretty painless': Blacker's four-peat takes strong premiership lead

Longford-based John Blacker has blown the trainer's premiership wide open with four winners in Hobart on Sunday to take a four-win lead over John Keys, with Glenn Stevenson a further win back.
The trio had been neck and neck, but Blacker, who has the biggest team in work, has shot clear with five meetings remaining.
The day started perfectly for Blacker with Restricted Access running straight to the lead and giving nothing else a chance in the 1200m maiden, setting the tone for both the trainer and the winning jockey, Jackson Radley.
Restricted Access is a newcomer to the Blacker stable, having just his second run for the team, and despite a wide draw, he never looked like losing, racing clear to win by almost five lengths.
"I thought his first run was good over 1000m and probably appreciated the 1200m and will probably appreciate a bit further. He trialled up good and worked good, and we thought he had a chance, and even though he drew bad, he crossed over nice, and it's a good start to the day," Blacker said.
Restricted Access ($6.50 - $3.80) was far too good. Puzzle Miss ($8.50) ran on to second, while Love Nest ($13) made some late ground to finish third.
Blacker made it two for the day when Craig Newitt gave Sandual a 10/10 ride in the 1430m class 2.
From the inside gate, Sandual trailed the leaders to the home turn before easing off heels and sprinting clear to win decisively from Adachi ($4.40) with Surely Special ($15) third.
Sandal ($4) has been up for a long time; he's had 14 runs this campaign but seems to be thriving, especially since transferring from Victoria to the Blacker stable.
"Pretty painless, wasn't it? He drew a nice gate, dropped in grade, he's been racing against a better class horse. He had a beautiful run just in behind and was able to peel off their backs and accelerated really well and was strong through the line," the winning rider said.
Promising filly Press For Boom ($2.50) continues to race her way through the grades, maintaining her unbeaten record at her third start with another impressive win in the 1100m class 2, coming from midfield to win by 3/4 length over Perola ($11) and Anyways Roxie ($3.70), who stuck on well for third after a wide run.
Blacker had hoped to run the filly in some of the 3YO features, but shin soreness put an end to that; instead, he sent her for a spell, and she came back in sparkling form.
"All along, I thought she would be a carnival horse; she's always been able to gallop; she's a bit better than average," Blacker said.
"We've got a couple of plans up our sleeve if she pulls up alright after today. There's a BM64 here in a fortnight, and then three weeks later, there's a 3YO Handicap.
"Whether we do that or give her a week off, I'm not sure (she is) pretty impressive this filly, and I'm sure she will go a long way."
Stradarmus ($5.50) gave blacker his fourth winner and stable apprentice Jackson Radley his third, scoring in a photo finish from his stablemate Bellasario ($21) with the favourite Creative Licence ($1.55) third in the closest finish of the day in the BM60 (1200m).
The win could set up a future clash between Blacker's talented 3YOs Stardarmus and Press For Boom, although the trainer would like to keep them apart for as long as possible.
