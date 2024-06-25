Boag's Brewery could cut jobs

The biggest news today is from Boag's brewery.
Hamish Geale tells us as many as 15 jobs could also be on the line should the proposed changes happen at the William Street brewery.
In news that will impact everyone, Matt Maloney explains why TasWater wants its customers to bear inflationary risks in future pricing plans.
In Sport, Josh Partridge reports that Launceston's James Leake took a long-awaited and important step in his football career on Saturday.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to stay updated with our region's daily headlines, we invite you to join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.