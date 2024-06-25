Tasmanian man allegedly used children's toys to smuggle meth into state

A 40-year-old Tasmanian man has been charged with drug trafficking after he was detected allegedly attempting to import 28 grams of methamphetamine through a state airport.
Tasmania Police sergeant Greg Rogers said the man was picked up by police after he disembarked a domestic flight from Melbourne to Hobart on Saturday night.
He said Taskforce Saturate members searched the man at the airport, and they will allege the drugs were concealed on him and within toys packed in his luggage.
The man appeared in an out-of-hours court session on Sunday and was remanded in custody to reappear at a later date.
Sergeant Greg Rogers said methylamphetamine seized could have resulted in 280 individual street deals.
Tasmania Police seized 6.7 kilograms of methylamphetamine in 2022-23, which was 25 per cent more than the amount captured in the previous year.
There was 1.2 kilograms of ICE seized in the Northern region, and 864 grams seized in the North-West.
