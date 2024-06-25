Man who 'panicked', picked fight with police officer is yet to be sentenced

A Launceston man who fled from police while "panicking" about being sent to jail remains in custody while a magistrate considers sentencing options.
George Mathew Jeffrey, 32, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 25, 2024.
Some of his matters had been set down for hearing but were ultimately resolved before the court date, and Jeffrey pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and assaulting a police officer.
He also faced court for breaching an interim family violence order and breaching bail.
Police prosecutor Brad Collins said Jeffrey's partner made an allegation of family violence against him - which was dismissed - and police visited a South Launceston home as part of the investigation.
Mr Collins said when officers arrived at the home on March 14, 2024, they saw Jeffrey exiting into his rear yard.
Jeffrey saw the police officers, and then attempted to flee back through the house and out the front door.
A struggle ensued after police followed the man inside the house and Mr Collins said Jeffrey refused to be handcuffed, pulling his arms away from officers.
He also threw a punch at one of the officers, who avoided the attack.
Later, police saw Jeffrey and his partner walking through Ravenswood - in violation of an interim family violence order - and the man fled police on foot.
Mr Collins said Jeffrey "climbed through many rear yards" to get away.
The court heard another time, police arrived at a property at Mowbray and Jeffrey attempted to flee through the rear yard before his arrest.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Jeffrey's behaviour was the result of panic, as he was previously charged with an assault and thought the police were planning to arrest him.
That charge was later dismissed.
"He was panicking," Ms McCracken said.
"He was thinking he would be remanded in custody for something he did not do."
She said Jeffrey's attempt at resisting arrest was "out of character", and he had not committed any similar offences previously despite his record including some violent offending.
There were also no allegations of violent offending with the family violence order breaches, and Ms McCracken said the visits Jeffrey paid to the woman were consensual.
Ms McCracken said Jeffrey had spent 160 days in custody in 2023 and 2024 - more than five months.
Some of this time was due to matters which ultimately did not proceed through the courts, and other days were ahead of the June 2024 court date.
As such they had not been counted against any other offending by Jeffrey, and Ms McCracken asked magistrate Simon Brown to take the days behind bars into consideration while sentencing Jeffrey.
Ms McCracken said Jeffrey had other matters pending in the court system, and Mr Brown adjourned the matter until June 28 for sentencing and bail consideration, with the man to remain in custody until then.
