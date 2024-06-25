Boag's shrinks Launceston beer production, 15 jobs in jeopardy

Launceston's iconic Boag's Brewery is set to cut back its on-site beer production as part of proposed changes announced by Lion Australia.
As many as 15 jobs could also be on the line should the proposed changes go ahead at the William Street brewery, which dates back to 1881.
Lion Australia's managing director James Brindley said a variety of factors, including the rising cost of living, meant times were tough for breweries of all sizes.
"We have not been immune from these, as well as other challenges in Tasmania - for example Lion currently spends more than $1.5 million a year on transporting beer back to the mainland.
"Given this, we have made the difficult decision to move production of some beer destined for the mainland to our breweries there and are proposing to transition to a one-shift operation.
"We have today informed our Boag's team of these proposed changes. While in the long-term interests of our operations - this proposed decision will sadly see approximately 15 roles impacted, with a number of our team expected to leave Boag's should we transition to a one-shift operation.
"Importantly, all Boag's beers sold in Tasmania would continue to be made at the Boag's Brewery in Launceston."
