The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Boag's shrinks Launceston beer production, 15 jobs in jeopardy

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 25 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boag's will move to produce more of its product on the mainland. Picture by Paul Scambler
Boag's will move to produce more of its product on the mainland. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston's iconic Boag's Brewery is set to cut back its on-site beer production as part of proposed changes announced by Lion Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.