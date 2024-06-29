The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'If it's important to them, it's important to me': 11 years of Miss B's tutoring

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated June 29 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Connell from Miss B's Student Service leading her choir of music students. Picture supplied
Catherine Connell from Miss B's Student Service leading her choir of music students. Picture supplied

Catherine Connell always knew teaching was her calling - her sister was a teacher, and so was her grandmother.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.