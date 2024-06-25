Pipeline's 'unauthorised removal' caused Invermay Road lockdown

The "unauthorised removal" of a gas pipeline sparked a three-hour road lockdown in Invermay on Monday.
Emergency services were called to a business on Invermay Road about 5pm following reports of a gas leak.
Roads were closed while excavation work was completed to fix the problem.
Tasmania Police said the incident was not believed to be suspicious.
Tas Gas Networks, which is part of Solstice Energy, attended the scene.
"Public safety is our primary concern so we add an artificial odour to the gas supply so that any leaks can be noticed and reported," Solstice's general manager of service delivery Lee Mason said.
"To report gas leaks or other gas emergencies, the public can call 1802 111 for assistance at any time.
"Outdoor gas leaks are unlikely to affect people as the natural gas is lighter than air and disperses very quickly into the atmosphere."
A nearby stretch of Invermay was shut down in September 2023 when excavation works resulted in a ruptured pipeline.
Some residents were told to evacuate their homes.
Thieves targeting copper were believed to have caused a gas leak at a Devonport laundromat in April.
