Addressing eco-anxiety - Do Tasmanian Liberals support nuclear?

June 26 2024 - 11:00am
Eco-anxiety

NO WONDER my grandchildren suffer eco-distress. It breaks my heart to see our leaders add to their grief this week with reports of keeping coal going with a nuclear distraction (The Examiner - each day this week).

