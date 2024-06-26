Addressing eco-anxiety - Do Tasmanian Liberals support nuclear?

NO WONDER my grandchildren suffer eco-distress. It breaks my heart to see our leaders add to their grief this week with reports of keeping coal going with a nuclear distraction (The Examiner - each day this week).
Whether we call it eco-anxiety, climate grief, or eco-distress, it is very real and based on the scientific facts about our situation.
The world's leading scientific publication, Nature, states (8 June 2023): "Climate change and ecological emergencies threaten life on Earth. This creates a distress that is in danger of being pathologised and dismissed." They explain that "such feelings are rational and underpinned by instinctive compassion for the environment and each other. We must respond by supporting people to act with their full potential, amidst systemic and government failures."
Well Mr Dutton, your talk of extending coal and gas pollution hurts my grandchildren, so it hurts me too. I ask you and our Tasmanian Liberal party politicians to act on science, not science denial, for the sake of us all.
Hugh MacDonald, Burnie
I WOULD like to see every Tasmanian Liberal Federal and State express their unqualified support for this fantasy plan and how many taxes will be applied to every Australian to pay for it.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
IN RESPONSE to Ian Hunt (The Examiner, June 25):
To use your numbers Mr Hunt, 600,000 population 23,000 yes stadium members.
These numbers make your Yes Stadium members the minority and in this case I agree with you completely. Let's stop pandering to the minority and get rid of the whole idea of an unaffordable stadium. There are more important issues to spend money on in Tasmania. Health, housing and education would be a good start. If the stadium is so important to the AFL let them pay for it.
Rocky Alder, Lulworth
EX-AFL boss McLachlan to head gambling giant "Tabcorp" (The Examiner, June 18).
He's looking forward to the challenge of growing the gambling company's business by creating "entertainment for our customers in a safe way". Let's see how that goes.
J. Breen, Newnham
IF THE human ear cannot detect the high frequency sound claimed to be made by a 'roo whistle, then how difficult, as a consumer, is it to accept the claim the device works?
If you get one that does not work, let's say, then how do you go about claiming a refund?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.