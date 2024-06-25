False abuse allegations made for revenge and money, youth worker claims

The head of a Tasmanian youth organisation has said some Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees have told him they have made fraudulent abuse claims against workers out of retribution or to seek financial gain.
JCP Youth director Will Smith in an opinion piece for Australian Community Media has said while the detention centre has a history of horrific abuse allegations and systemic failures, an immediate closure of the facility was not the answer.
He also spoke up for those that worked at the centre.
"Since my engagements inside AYDC, I have witnessed firsthand the tireless efforts of the staff who face daily challenges in managing these young people," Mr Smith said.
"The narrative surrounding AYDC overlooks the dedicated staff who have made substantial strides in improving the facility.
"These individuals work under extreme pressure, dealing with violence and trauma daily.
"Despite violent assaults from residents that leave lasting physical and emotional scars, the staff remain at the centre."
He said it was crucial to take all abuse allegations past and present staff at the facility seriously, but also uphold the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty'.
"Some young people I have worked with, openly admit to seeking retribution or financial gain, by making false allegations of abuse against AYDC staff, Mr Smith said.
"This not only undermines the credibility of genuine cases but also places an unfair burden on the already strained workers, who face immediate suspension and significant personal and professional repercussions."
In a submission made to the Commission of Inquiry into government responses into child sexual abuse in Tasmanian schools, hospitals, detention facilities and out-of-home care, Angela Sdrinis Legal stated they had nearly 200 clients who alleged that they had been sexually abused by 55 detention centre workers.
The law firm last week settled a legal claim with the state government for $75 million to be paid out to 129 former Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees who were at the facility between 1960 and 2023.
In the Commission of Inquiry's final report, commissioners wrote that they remained concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Ashley detainees.
"We consider child sexual abuse is not merely a historical problem for the centre, but remains a live and current risk," they wrote.
"We observed a closed institution with a culture that enabled the humiliation and degradation of children, rationalised because the children were seen as 'the worst of the worst'."
Former premier Peter Gutwein in 2021 set a date to close the detention centre by 2024.
This has since been pushed back to mid-2026.
