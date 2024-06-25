An upcoming review of the state's education system raises budget cut concerns

The state government has announced an independent review of Tasmania's education system.
Minister for Education Jo Palmer said the review will be lead by Vicki Baylis, with a focus on literacy and numeracy outcomes over the next decade.
"We are investing in improving literacy and our schools, so we welcome the interest in ensuring our resources and efforts are helping our learners succeed," Ms Palmer said.
Labor's education spokeswoman Sarah Lovell said the Minister's announcement was welcomed but it was a "shame" the decision took this long.
"It's welcome news that they've finally realised what everyone else realised a long time ago - that their government has been badly letting down young people in the Tasmanian education system," Ms Lovell said.
"The Liberal government has been in power for 10 years and we've seen education outcomes get worse and worse - that's already an entire education for some students."
Ms Lovell said the review should not be about whether or not funding is needed, but ensuring young people and their families get adequate support.
"I think we can all agree the last thing the education system needs is cuts - they're already under-resourced and we are lobbying with the AEU [Australian Education Union] for increased funding," she said.
"[The system] needs a really comprehensive review to ensure that we are providing young people with the best possible opportunities.
"This review needs to be about what is happening in our education system but also what is happening around it."
AEU Tasmania President David Genford said if the Minister wants to be "taken seriously", the review must not include any budget cuts.
"The Minister has ruled out cuts to 'schools', but educators and schools rely on the support services of the department and any review is likely to expose existing failures caused by under-funding," Mr Genford said.
"The department currently can't cope with curriculum work, principal support or even paying educators on time.
"We don't need a review to tell us that any cuts to the education budget will hurt our kids and increase the workload pressures currently driving teachers out of the profession."
The report will be completed and provided to the government by the end of 2024.
