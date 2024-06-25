'Just so happy to be back': Leake makes Giants debut after injury battle

Launceston's James Leake took a long-awaited and important step in his football career on Saturday.
The 18-year-old stepped out for Greater Western Sydney's aligned VFL team, playing his first match of the year following a persistent quad injury keeping him out of action.
Named on the wing, Leake played managed minutes, collecting 13 disposals and four tackles in what was described by the Giants' website as a strong first impression.
Interviewed by the club before his debut, last year's 17th pick of the AFL draft detailed his injury struggles.
"It's not how I'd envisioned the start to my career [sidelined with injury] but in saying that I feel like I've learnt so much in the last five or six months," he said.
"It makes me so much more grateful.
"Coming in I probably took for granted my ability to play football but then when it's taken away from you, it's something I've definitely realised how much I love it.
"It's been challenging and probably not the ideal start to my career, but I feel I've learnt so much about my body and recovery and all of those sorts of things which should hopefully hold me in good stead moving forward."
The St Patrick's College Student's first-time appearance comes after The Examiner reported in May that GWS were taking a cautious approach to his injury.
He was labelled a great long-time prospect by the club and has been training with the midfield group so far, learning from the likes of Tom Green and Callan Ward.
Leake's excitement to be back playing was obvious.
"I just love playing footy. It's been the same since I was a little kid, I've always just loved it. So, to be able to run out there with all the boys and a few of the draftees [is exciting]," he said.
"When you live with people you get quite close with them so to be able to play with a few of your mates is something that's really exciting for me and I'm just so happy to be back playing footy."
Leake is the only member of Tasmania's drafted quartet not to make his AFL debut so far, with Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders doing so in round one and Arie Schoenmaker in St Kilda's most recent game.
