Potential gas leak at Invermay business, police close road

A section of Invermay has been closed while emergency services respond to a potential gas leak.
Tasmania Police reported a potential leak at an Invermay Road business shortly before 5pm, saying fire crews were investigating.
Invermay Road is currently closed between Forster Street and Bryan Street.
"Police advise that traffic diversions will remain in place for some time while the scene is contained," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"Motorists should continue to avoid the area."
MORE TO COME
