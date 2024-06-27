Firepit festival becomes Launceston's feel-good event of winter

A fast-growing festival is making a huge difference to the lives of Tasmanians.
Launceston's feel-good winter event Blaze will warm up Wellington Street next week when it brings firepits, hot food and local beers and wines to Janie Finlay's office carpark.
The event is aiming to raise $5000 for The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which supports four Launceston charities.
St Vincent de Paul's Rodney Spinks said Blaze was a much-needed event on the calendar.
"The hardest thing in this sort of weather is seeing people out in their tents and swags and in their cars," Mr Spinks said.
"Having this event of a night, in the middle of winter, we get an idea of what people are experiencing out there.
"These sort of events are important not only from the funds we raise which are fantastic, but also from the point of the [community] awareness factor as well."
Live music and a smorgasbord of steak sandwiches, salmon burgers and sausages will provide the ideal backdrop for a feel-good community catch-up.
Organiser Janie Finlay said the event was a fun and social way to support families doing it tough in Launceston.
"It's an opportunity to gather around some fire pits and just enjoy community connection because that's ultimately what we're trying to create - supporting people in our community to have the support they need and feel connected," she said.
Blaze will be held between 6pm-8pm on July 5 at 253 Wellington Street.
All funds raised will be evenly split between City Mission, Salvation Army, Launceston Benevolent Society and Vinnies. Entry is via a donation.
Interest can be registered on Facebook, or via this link: events.humanitix.com/blaze-a-winter-relief-appeal-fundraiser
