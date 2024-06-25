Tasmanian finds place in finals of global motorcycle competition

An international motorcycle competition has entered its final round, with a Tasmanian competitor still in contention.
Josh Matthews is among eight finalists of Harley-Davidson University's Battle of the Bricks, a global in-dealership tournament to find the best motorcycle salesman.
He'll jet off to the brand's headquarters in Milwaukee next month to present to its board of directors.
The best of the final eight will walk away with a 2024 Road Glide motorcycle, valued at more than $46,000.
Hailing from Richardson's Harley-Davidson in Prospect Vale, Mr Matthews said it had always been his dream to work for the company.
"I've got a passion for what I do; I have ever since I was little," he said.
"My uncle actually worked here back in the day, so I grew up around the business."
Mr Matthews bought his first motorcycle, a pre-owned Kawasaki Ninja 300, through the dealership in 2017.
He purchased a Harley-Davidson Sportster from them a month before earning his P2 licence.
"I just had it sitting there in my garage until I could ride it. I was just keen and eager to get into the brand," he said.
"Once I got my bike, I was sitting there looking at it, and that's when I thought, 'All right, what do I have to do to work up there?'."
Now full-time as the parts and accessories manager, Mr Matthews was one of just two Australians to qualify for the finals.
Their Launceston and Sydney dealerships were among 270 outlets across the Asia-Pacific region in contention for the places.
There were three rounds prior to this stage in the event, with the qualifier judging contestants on their ability to up-sell.
"So the customer brought his model in for a service and you had to entice him to come and have a look at one of the new models with you to try and get him interested in trading up," Mr Matthews said.
"It was quite a mission to pass that assessment, probably the hardest one out of them all."
It was followed by a preliminary round which required a piece to camera and the knockout round, a 42-question timed assessment.
"I was absolutely blown away to get in the top two. It's a huge milestone for me, just getting this far," Mr Matthews said.
"But to win that bike and bring it home... being the only authorised Harley dealer in Tasmania, it will definitely be a dream come true."
The parts and accessories manager said if he did win, he'd probably sell the Road Glide to pay off his current motorcycle and put the rest towards his mortgage.
"It's probably the most sensible thing for me to do, as much as I'd love to ride it everyday," he said.
Mr Matthews will fly out of Launceston on July 21 in time for his presentation on July 23.
"I'm just over the moon that I was able to participate and get this far. See if I can bring it home," he said.
