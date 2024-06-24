Enough water lost in state each day to fill 28 Olympic swimming pools

Today we report on the extraordinary amount of water that goes unaccounted for each day from TasWater infrastructure.
According to the state's Economic Regulator, 28 per cent of the water company's potable water resource was somehow lost in 2022-23.
TasWater estimates that real losses in its reticulation networks were in the order of 319 litres per service connection per day over the reporting period.
From court, Joe Colbrook reports on an unusual case where a woman unwittingly produced child exploitation material with her partner through recording various types of consensual sexual activity, while wearing a school uniform and being called the name of a minor.
Saree Salter reports on booming operations at Launceston Airport, with record-breaking passenger numbers and freight movements recorded.
And Hamish Geale has a story on a real estate opportunity to buy half of a North-Eastern town.
For the latest in news, please remember to keep visiting The Examiner's website throughout the day or keep up to date with stories on the app.
Matt Maloney, journalist
