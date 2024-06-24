The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Enough water lost in state each day to fill 28 Olympic swimming pools

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
June 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today we report on the extraordinary amount of water that goes unaccounted for each day from TasWater infrastructure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.