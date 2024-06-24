'A very serious case': Man who was part of drug trafficking network jailed

A Nigerian man who was part of a worldwide conspiracy to import $2.5 million worth of heroin and ice into Tasmania now faces deportation.
Ifeanyi Samuel Ani, 39, was sentenced to a multi-year stay in jail in the Supreme Court in Launceston on June 20, which means under Sections 201 or 501 of the Migration Act his visa can be cancelled.
He previously pleaded guilty to multiple drugs charges - conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, attempting to traffic a controlled substance, and trafficking in a controlled substance.
This took place between February and September 2023, and involved more than one kilogram of methylamphetamine, otherwise known as ice, and a smaller quantity of heroin.
Ani and one of his colleagues were to receive packages containing the drugs, and Ani was then meant to fly the substances to Melbourne, at which point he would receive $10,000 per delivery.
Five packages were seized by customs officials and police officers in Australia, New Zealand and Belgium, containing drugs with a street value of up to $2.5 million, and as such the deliveries did not take place.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan asked Justice Robert Pearce to consider the likely cancellation of Ani's visa - a marriage visa he held since 2022 - as a mitigating factor in sentencing.
Under the Migration Act, any permanent resident who is not an Australian citizen may be deported if they are sentenced to more than one years' imprisonment within 10 years of their arrival.
The Immigration Minister can also cancel a non-citizen's visa on character grounds.
As this would result in Ani's deportation back to Nigeria, Ms Flanagan said it could be considered extra-curial punishment.
Justice Pearce sentenced Ani to four years' imprisonment, backdated to August 29, 2023 and with a two-year non-parole period.
In handing down the sentence, Justice Pearce said the amount of drugs seized by authorities meant Ani had committed a serious crime.
"The evils of trafficking in drugs have been stated many times," Justice Pearce said.
"Those who set out to make money from the trade should expect to go to prison for long periods.
"Even though none of the deliveries succeeded, the very large quantities involved make this a very serious case."
Justice Pearce said although Ani played a "relatively subordinate role" in the conspiracy and did not know the specific drugs or their quantity, he and people like him were key to the illicit drugs trade continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.