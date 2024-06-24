'Terrific result': Repurposed Meander Primary School helping displaced people

Since its conversion into a community house more than a year ago, the old Meander Primary School has offered a safe space for displaced and vulnerable people in the region.
Deloraine House and Meander House manager Debbie Smith said the organisation was aware of at least 30 displaced people.
"We've got families living in cars with children, we've got ladies living in tents in caravan parks in this weather [and] men living in tents on the river," Ms Smith said.
"The community is very tolerant of homelessness here in the fact that they are quite helpful, but also that people feel safe to be here."
Ms Smith said the house didn't service or cater towards any particular group
"We don't service just homeless people or adults or just children," she said.
"We are there for anyone: low needs, high needs, whichever."
The primary school was forced to close in 2014 after dwindling numbers and decreased resources, and was empty for two years until faith-based charity Teen Challenge signed the lease to establish a rehabilitation centre for women.
After some community opposition, the charity ended its lease and returned the property to the Meander Valley Council in January 2021, once again leaving the school facility unused.
After 18 months of community consultation, the council allowed community organisation Deloraine House to sign the lease for the property and establish a community house, dubbed Meander House.
Ms Smith said when they first moved into Meander House, many people doubted they would be able to utilise the large property to its full capacity.
"When I first came out here, I looked at it and thought, 'oh my god, what're we going to do with this?'" she said.
"As we walk around, you'll see we have one room left that's not being utilised."
Ms Smith said that room is reserved as a training venue or for other large community events.
"We now have a 24-hour-a-day ablutions block, so people can come and shower and use toilets," she said.
"We've got another building that's got a full-size table tennis in it, so children and adults can come and use them."
Ms Smith said other spaces were also being used for home education and playgroups, and also featured a library with internet access and a sewing hub.
"Both Deloraine House and Meander House have 24-hour access pantries on the front verandas that are stocked with bread, fresh produce, preserves - anything that's donated," she said.
"We have an ethos of take what you need, but give what you can."
Ms Smith said the community houses she runs aren't endorsed as deductible gift recipients (DGR), meaning donations are not tax deductible.
"For instance, I have a very generous lady who donates every fortnight and goes and buys things for our pantries and stuff - she can't claim that back," she said.
"That is a real barrier to us. DGR status is a huge thing that we really need."
Meander Valley residents Kim and Kerin Booth said the primary school's transformation into Meander House had been a "terrific result for the community."
"This school has got a very long history of serving the community," Mr Booth said.
"It had a tremendous role as a hub of the community where people came together on neutral and common ground to do the best thing for their kids.
Mrs Booth said Meander House had been broadly supported by the Meander residents, and "fulfilled the dream" of what the community had envisaged for the old school.
