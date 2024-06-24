Chunk of tiny Tasmanian town sparks 'phenomenal' interest

It's not often you get the chance to buy half a town.
But that's more or less what's on offer at a quiet seaside location in Northern Tasmania.
Formerly known as Portland and Du Cane, the small town of Tomahawk is a 35-minute drive from Bridport.
The town has about 54 permanent residents, but its population swells to many more during summer.
Many visitors stay at the Tomahawk Caravan Park, which includes the town's only shop and accounts for about half of its residential properties.
The six-acre block hit the market last week and is expected to attract offers over $2.5 million.
"It's had phenomenal interest in it," said Justin Goebel, of Justin Goebel Property Sales.
"A lot of the attention coming through is not from local people - Queensland, a few Victorians, a couple of NSW people - there's a good opportunity there for someone."
The site has 110 cabins, a manager's residence and access to the beach.
There's also two boat ramps and camping grounds.
Most parties who have shown interest in the property so far planned to continue running the facility via its on-site manager.
Mr Goebel said interest in the site had been in line with demand for caravan parks across the country.
"They seem to be quite popular at the moment," he said.
"There's a lot of people going for seachanges and the interest they're gaining are from people that are out of their catchment zone ... it's generally not locals that are buying those parks.
"People are looking for that lifestyle change."
Coles Bay's Big4 Iluka on Freycinet holiday complex was listed for sale earlier this year with a $16 million price tag.
It is no longer on the market.
