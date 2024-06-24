Freight and passenger records busted at Launceston Airport this year

Launceston Airport recorded its busiest month of May, with 99,712 passengers coming through the doors.
The airport's chief executive Shane O'Hare said 638,943 passengers came through in the first five months of 2024.
"We have comfortably surpassed the pre-COVID records," Mr O'Hare said.
"We are looking forward to an end of year all time record - and we are on track for that."
The airport also welcomed the introduction of the Qantas Airbus A321 aircraft, which can transport up to 70 per cent more freight than the previous Australian Post freighter.
Mr O'Hare said the upgrade was due to an increased demand in freight transport, particularly from online shopping.
"Launceston is the capital for online shopping in Tasmania," he said.
"The new A321 will be operating five days a week here, with more carrying capacity than the previous less environmentally friendly freighter."
Mr O'Hare said the passenger records and increased online shopping highlighted the crucial role the airport played for Northern Tasmania.
"We are proud to have doubled our direct services to the mainland since the pandemic which have provided vital connections for our community, whether that be in the form of a seat on a plane or a last minute birthday gift," he said.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government was excited about the continued growth and opportunity at the airport.
"This shows the underlying strength of the Tasmanian economy," Mr Ferguson said.
"This is a good thing - it means job security and investor confidence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.