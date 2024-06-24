The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

East Coast man to face court after arrest for 'significant burnouts'

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 24 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a 32-year-old Orford man with hooning and police evasion after 'significant burnouts' at Scamander. Picture by Tasmania Police
Police have charged a 32-year-old Orford man with hooning and police evasion after 'significant burnouts' at Scamander. Picture by Tasmania Police

An Orford man is set to face court after allegedly committing hooning offences including what police described as "significant" burnouts on the East Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.