East Coast man to face court after arrest for 'significant burnouts'

An Orford man is set to face court after allegedly committing hooning offences including what police described as "significant" burnouts on the East Coast.
A statement released by Tasmania Police said officers at St Helens received several reports about the incident from members of the public early Sunday, June 23.
Police said they arrived at Scamander Avenue, Scamander to find a white Toyota utility in the middle of the road.
They said they also found the 32-year-old, who was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee officers on foot.
Inspector Luke Manhood said police took a zero-tolerance approach to unlawful driving, and that investigations into the matter were ongoing.
"Hooning and dangerous driving behaviour will not be tolerated," he said
"Our community can be assured that in addition to high visibility patrols, local police will continue to actively target this type of offending to keep our road users safe."
The man was bailed to appear in court at a later date, where he will face police evasion and hooning charges.
Anybody with dash camera footage, or any information about the man's alleged driving, is asked to contact police on 131 444.
Anonymous reports can also be made through Crime Stoppers Tasmania, either by phoning 1800 333 000 or by visiting crimestopperstas.com.au.
