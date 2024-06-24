The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Staggering amount of water loss from TasWater infrastructure reported

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 24 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staggering amount of water loss from TasWater infrastructure reported
Staggering amount of water loss from TasWater infrastructure reported

The amount of water lost from TasWater's infrastructure each day is enough to fill 28 Olympic-sized swimming pools, a report from the state's Economic Regulator shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.