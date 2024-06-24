Tasmania coach backs fearless Launceston defender to reach next level

Tasmania's women might not have enjoyed the same success against Queensland as the men, but the experience they gained may have been far greater.
Pitted against a high-quality team from the sunshine state, coach Deb Reynolds praised the resilience and effort of the 21 who represented the map on Saturday.
"After half-time we adjusted and the girls went out and you could sense it, they were playing football with a little bit more freedom," the former Old Scotch coach said.
"They were doing what would come naturally to them, rather than trying to probably overthink things too much, and by playing with freedom they trusted each other a little bit more."
The renewed confidence resulted in a tightly-contested fourth quarter which Tasmania was winning right up until a last-minute Queensland goal.
"One thing you can't question about the team that ran out on Saturday was that effort, they always gave effort," Reynolds continued.
Perhaps the most resilient of them all was Kelsie Hill, who repelled countless Queensland attacks in the defensive end en route to being named Tasmania's best player.
Reynolds said it was a performance beyond the young Launceston player's years.
"She's a ripper. She's a young lady who stood up under pressure all game, for a good period of the game our back-line was under pressure and she led that back-line really, really well," she said.
"She went to the footy when it was her turn to put her head over it, she attacked the football, her communication down there is fantastic, but then equally her disposal and her decision making was extremely high.
"She's a young lady with a slight frame, but she's never scared to put herself in the right position at the right time."
Reynolds added that Hill's combination of footy smarts and skill means she could potentially be given opportunities at a higher level once the pathways within Tasmania open up.
In the meantime, Tasmania will return to the familiar territory of UTAS Stadium on July 20 for their second representative match of the season.
Playing a Sydney/Canberra composite side, Reynolds said the coaching group will encourage the group to play with composure, adding that playing in front of a home crowd is sure to make a difference.
"Being able to play here in your home state where you have local support, whether it be through your club connection, family connection, I think that's really important," she said.
"We had families travel to Queensland ... but that'll be nothing like what can be replicated here in Tassie, to have that support will be enormous."
