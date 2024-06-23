The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Child, two others in hospital after two-car crash at Riverside: Police

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 24 2024 - 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A child was seriously injured in a crash at Riverside on Sunday evening, with two other people also in hospital. File picture by Paul Scambler
A child was seriously injured in a crash at Riverside on Sunday evening, with two other people also in hospital. File picture by Paul Scambler

A child was seriously injured and two other people were taken to hospital after a crash at Riverside, police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.