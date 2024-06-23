Child, two others in hospital after two-car crash at Riverside: Police

A child was seriously injured and two other people were taken to hospital after a crash at Riverside, police say.
The crash, between a green Mitsubishi Triton ute and a red Nissan Patrol happened about 9pm on Sunday, June 23.
A statement from Tasmania Police said the vehicles were travelling in the same direction along Elouera Street before the crash.
Three people travelling in the Mitsubishi were injured in the crash, with the child being seriously injured.
The other two passengers were taken to the Launceston General Hospital for treatment.
Diversions on the Launceston-bound lane of the West Tamar Highway were in place for several hours while police attended the scene.
Investigations into the cause of the crash were continuing as of Monday morning.
Investigators ask that anybody with information about the crash, particularly anybody who saw the vehicles in the lead-up to the incident, to come forward.
Reports can be made by phoning police on 131 444, or by contacting Crime Stoppers Tasmania by either calling 1800 333 000 or visiting crimestopperstas.com.au.
Information can be provided to investigators anonymously.
