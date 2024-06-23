West Tamar Council hikes rates by 6.7 per cent in new budget

A Northern Tasmanian council is set to raise its rates by 6.7 per cent to maintain current service levels.
West Tamar councillors unanimously voted to approve the drafted 2024/25 estimates and rates and charges at their last meeting on June 18.
Despite efforts to "minimise the impacts", ratepayers will be charged an additional $10 per month on average.
The minimum annual general rate charge has also risen from $204 to $217.
Councillor Lynden Ferguson acknowledged that this was one of the local government's highest increases in recent years.
"However, when you look at our long-term financial plan, what we're doing today with our current budget is just a snapshot," Cr Ferguson said.
"We need to respond to the increasing costs that council is experiencing as well."
Cr Ferguson said it was important to maintain a sound financial plan while minimising rates wherever possible.
"If we are not really aware of what we need to maintain the rates at, it would mean higher adjustments later on," he said.
"Although it is a little bit disappointing for me to see this rate rise at this level, I'm confident that we're going to continue to provide value for money to our ratepayers."
The West Tamar Council attributed the hike to waste management increases coupled with impacts from fire levies.
The charge for an 85-litre rubbish bin now sits at $247, $16 higher than last financial year. The 140 and 240- litre bins have also risen by $21 and $28, respectively.
Councillor Rick Shegog said although the rate increase was "moderate", the council's infrastructure expenses were still of good value.
"Refuse and recycling has increased excessively over the last number of years, which clearly affects our ability to provide to the community through keeping rates low," Cr Shegog said.
"I'm not going to be flippant and say it's a low rate rise because it is hard out there at the moment.
"But it allows us to build for the future and come out with a surplus rather than end up with a deficit like some other councils have admitted that they're going to go into."
Councillor Geoff Lyons OAM echoed a similar sentiment, adding that West Tamar needed to be prepared for the future.
"If you don't have an increase one year, then that multiplies into the future," he said.
"I think what we're doing is sensible and it does at least give us some flexibility in that we're not planning for a deficit.
"The potential that gives is if we get a catastrophe, we have some opportunity of riding that out."
Mayor Christina Holmdahl said the council had a hardship policy for anyone who was struggling to pay their rates.
"We try to work with them to make it a less stressful situation," Cr Holmdahl said.
