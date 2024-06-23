Jarrod's dream a reality as milestone for MyHome program is celebrated

Jarrod Ebdon and his partner Billy Harding have set up life in their dream Somerset home quite nicely.
"[It] feels great," he said.
The couple, along with their three cats, are the 1000th Tasmanians to have their dream of buying a home realised with the help of the MyHome shared equity program.
"If you had asked me 12 months ago, I wouldn't have said that I would have my own home and comfortably living.
"It's actually crazy."
Mr Ebdon said he and Mr Harding would not have been able to buy a home for another four or five years and of the same value, if it wasn't for the scheme's assistance.
Having previously rented, Mr Ebdon said it was exciting to be able to freely change things without anyone's approval.
"There was a lot we didn't realise we were putting up with until we moved here," he said.
One change to their new home was the removal of some bushes on the front lawn, which occurred two hours after they moved in.
"The neighbours came out and said hi, it was all just pretty great," he said.
Housing and Planning Minister Felix Ellis said this is a "significant milestone" for the program.
"It means that Tasmanians can get into a home of their own with only a two per cent deposit backed by support from the state government," he said.
The program, which was launched in 2022, sees the state government take a stake in eligible buyers' houses.
So far, more than 400 loans have been written at a total value of $206.8 million.
Mr Ellis said the program is set to undergo the next expansion from July 1.
"This will ensure that Tasmanians will have increased support going from $200,000 shared equity contribution to $300,000 and also a 25 per cent increase in terms of the income thresholds that people will be able to access the program," he said.
Bank of Us has been the partner lender for the program.
CEO Paul Ranson said MyHome allows Tasmanians to break out of the rental cycle.
"And the value that actually brings to their lives and their ability to be able to take a step forward into the future is fantastic," he said.
Mr Ranson said there is "great opportunity" for the scheme to grow further as awareness builds in the community.
"Our organisation loves to help people get housing security and I know for our lenders who deal directly with our customers, they see those stories day in day out and the difference it's making to their lives." he said.
Mr Ebdon and Mr Harding are looking forward to the future, with Mr Ebdon saying that they don't plan on moving anytime soon.
"[We] plan on staying here, expanding the house and really rooting down in Somerset and just making it our home for forever," he said.
