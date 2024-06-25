Changes afoot at Launceston broadcast centre, with renovation planned

Another piece of Launceston's media infrastructure is destined for change.
Much like the former WIN building at Kings Meadows, the Southern Cross building at South Launceston is facing a major renovation according to City of Launceston council documents.
Plans to demolish parts of the building - old TV studios - at 36 Watchorn Street and divide the premises into five separate tenancies.
These include the broadcasting company, which will receive some new neighbours when the work is complete.
As the building is already zoned for business and professional services the remaining office spaces are able to be let out to any number of enterprises.
These include banks, call centres, funeral parlours, real estate agencies and even veterinarians.
Plans also include end of trip facilities and bicycle storage for employees using alternative transport.
The plans for the renovations are available for public comment at the Launceston Town Hall until July 3, 2024.
