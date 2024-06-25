The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Changes afoot at Launceston broadcast centre, with renovation planned

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans have been lodged with the City of Launceston council to convert unused television studios into office space. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Plans have been lodged with the City of Launceston council to convert unused television studios into office space. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Another piece of Launceston's media infrastructure is destined for change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.