Launceston set for another cold week as frost gives way to rain

With the shortest day of the year passing last Friday, the Southern Hemisphere can look forward to warmer days as we hit the second half of winter.
But Tasmania may still have a while to wait before temperatures rise, with Launceston's forecast remaining consistently cold over the coming week.
Residents can expect temperatures below 10 degrees at most hours of the day, with maximums of 13 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
It's been a slightly colder month compared to June 2023, with an average low of 1.1 degrees compared to last year's four degrees.
The morning frosts we've become so accustomed to are likely to ease as they're replaced by lights winds and rain.
Patches of frost will accompany a chance of fog on Monday morning, with a medium chance of showers to come overnight.
The following two days are anticipated to receive three to 10 millimetres of rain but showers should ease by Wednesday morning.
June in Launceston has been fairly dry this year at just 19 millimetres. The whole state is forecast to stay that way through July and September.
While rain throughout most of the country is likely to be typical of the season, far south-eastern Australia (including Tasmania) has a 60 to 70 per cent chance of receiving weaker coverage.
