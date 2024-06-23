What will your rates pay for?

Duncan Bailey here taking you through today's headlines.
To kick things off, our council reporter Joe Colbrook analysed the City of Launceston council's upcoming budget.
Launceston residents are due an above-inflation rate rise, as the council plans to chart a slow path back to budget surplus.
Joe also tells us the story of "Mad" Max Burrows, an engineer and regular at the Evandale Market, who turns old pieces of cutlery and currency into a variety of jewellery.
Aaron Smith reports good news for a Northern Tasmanian council, who unanimously approved a $35,000 build after a number of its projects came in under budget.
In sport, Rob Shaw tells us two local soccer stars are now set to captain Tasmanian teams at national youth championships with a chance to impress Matildas selectors.
Thanks for reading,
Duncan Bailey, journalist.
