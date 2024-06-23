'I still wanted to practice my trade': Idle hands led to upcycled jewellery

An old spoon, fork or coin might not have much value on its own, but one man is turning what otherwise might be considered trash into treasure.
A regular at the Evandale Market, "Mad" Max Burrows turns these old pieces of cutlery and currency into a variety of jewellery ranging from rings to bracelets.
He said he initially began making jewellery as a way of "keeping his hands busy" after a bout of cancer.
"I'm in the engineering trade, or was, and I still wanted to practice my trade," Mr Burrows said.
"I saw something somewhere once, and I thought 'yeah, I'll do that'."
The spoons he uses are all electroplated nickel silver, and the copper coins he uses include pennies and half-pennies - some more than 100 years old.
These are cut to shape, pressed and hammered as Mr Burrows sees fit to create unique accessories.
Mr Burrows' wares also include Anzac-themed coins pressed into slouch hats, and slightly more traditional anodised titanium rings.
He said while business was generally good over the past eight years, things took a slight downward turn in recent months.
"Everything's slowing a bit with, you know, the economy, and people not wanting to spend so much," Mr Burrows said.
Despite that, he does enjoy some repeat business.
Nykara Simpson and Luci Artini bought some of Mr Burrows' pieces on Sunday, June 23, with Ms Artini being a previous, happy customer.
"I previously got a ring from here and I really liked that, so I came back to have another look," Ms Artini said.
The pair said they came to the market "every few months" to see what was on offer at the multitude of stalls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.