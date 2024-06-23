The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'I still wanted to practice my trade': Idle hands led to upcycled jewellery

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 23 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Mad" Max Burrows with a stack of up-cycled coin rings at the Evandale Market. Picture by Phillip Biggs
"Mad" Max Burrows with a stack of up-cycled coin rings at the Evandale Market. Picture by Phillip Biggs

An old spoon, fork or coin might not have much value on its own, but one man is turning what otherwise might be considered trash into treasure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.