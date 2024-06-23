West Tamar Council reallocates $35,000 after builds come in under budget

A Northern Tasmanian council has unanimously approved a $35,000 build after a number of its projects came in under budget.
West Tamar councillors gave the green light to roadworks for Beaton Street in Exeter, extending the pavement, curb and footpath.
A new driveway will also be constructed to allow for the turning of garbage trucks, along with a low asphalt bund to direct overland flow.
The works were made possible through a budget reallocation after builds in Riverside and Clarence Point were completed below their projected costs.
A reconstruction of Reatta Road came in at $449,000, $26,000 less than originally forecast. Another reconstruction of Belvic Road was finished for $120,000, $9000 under budget.
The combined funds are planned to cover the entire Beaton Street project, with no change in the overall value of the 2023-24 capital works program.
Councillor Geoff Lyons OAM praised the proposal.
"All I can say is I am really pleased that we have this ability to be flexible," Cr Lyons said.
"The Beaton Street extension is something that's been on the cards for a long time, it needed doing."
Councillor Lynden Ferguson voiced his agreement with Cr Lyons.
"I'm really impressed, particularly with Beaton Street, that we've taken that on and worked to address that issue," Cr Lynden said.
The reallocation follows a number of similar cases approved by chief executive officer Kristen Desmond.
They include a transfer of $33,000 from the Legana School Oval project to a fire hydrant upgrade in Greens Beach Caravan Park.
While the oval is anticipated to be completed within budget for $2,346,000, the latter project has encountered some pitfalls.
An existing main water supply line was found to be on the same alignment as the proposed fire hydrant water pipe after construction began.
The additional funds will go to altering the drilling and boring method to allow the contractor to continue installation of the new pipe without causing damage.
