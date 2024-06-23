The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Major sewer project gives Launceston College students taste of engineering

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasWater gives Launceston College students real-world engineering experience through major sewage project. Picture supplied
TasWater gives Launceston College students real-world engineering experience through major sewage project. Picture supplied

Science and technology students from Launceston College are getting a glimpse into the practical applications of engineering, thanks to the ongoing work on a major sewage project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.