Major sewer project gives Launceston College students taste of engineering

Science and technology students from Launceston College are getting a glimpse into the practical applications of engineering, thanks to the ongoing work on a major sewage project.
TasWater recently completed a major milestone in the installation of a three-kilometre-long, one-metre-wide pipeline underneath the Tamar River that will improve the health of the Tamar estuary.
With the project's main construction site located just across the road from the school campus, TasWater partnered with Launceston College to offer students an insight into the engineering techniques used to deliver the project.
TasWater capital engagement specialist Hagen Rieck said the partnership gave students a chance to see the real-world applications of their science and engineering lessons.
"The students were very interested in the technology that was involved," Mr Rieck said.
"There were a few wide eyes when we mentioned that the pipeline was being laid 40 metres under the estuary.
"It was a great opportunity for the students to get a sense of the science and engineering that goes into our projects, and also what it takes to get a project like this up and running for the community and the environment."
Launceston College students Gabriel and Celeste said the site tour had given them a better understanding of what was involved in an engineering career.
"This has opened my eyes to see what I could become in the future, like a mechanical engineer or electrical engineer," Gabriel said.
Celeste said the most interesting part for her was seeing the machinery at work.
"It's one thing to learn about engineering from a textbook and it's another to see it in person and being able to actually see a real-world application of what we're learning," Celeste said.
The New Sewer Pipeline project forms part of the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP) which is delivering new sewerage infrastructure to the city to improve the health of the Tamar estuary and the environment that surrounds it.
TasWater project director Andrew Truscott said the opportunity to invite the students on site was "too good to miss".
"It's terrific to share this project with the students from Launceston College," Mr Truscott said.
"Hopefully we inspire some of them to go on to work on projects like this and have careers in engineering and science."
