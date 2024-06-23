The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston council expects budget to be in the red, but back in black soon

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Budget day is drawing near for the City of Launceston council, with a small deficit but no debt forecast for 2024-25. Picture by Paul Scambler
Budget day is drawing near for the City of Launceston council, with a small deficit but no debt forecast for 2024-25. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston residents are due an above-inflation rate rise, as the council plans to chart a slow path back to budget surplus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.