Police seek information on motorcyclist who clocked over 200 kmh

Tasmania Police are seeking information and assistance to identify the rider and motorcycle observed on the East Tamar Highway around 10am on June 22.
The rider of the dark coloured sports bike was observed to be travelling North on the East Tamar Highway near the Mowbray connector roundabout at over double the 80 kmh speed limit.
The motorcycle, which does not appear to be displaying a number plate, was clocked at 206kmh in the 80kmh zone.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or relevant information are asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
Information can be provided anonymously.
