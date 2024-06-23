Bumper gallery as statewide netball carnival completes second half

The second half of a statewide junior netball carnival was held at the Tasmanian Netball Centre in Launceston on Sunday.
Under-11, -13 and -15 competitions were staged between 8am and 3.30pm following the under-12, -14 and -17s a week earlier.
The Northern Tasmanian Netball Association hosted 63 teams from fellow associations South East, Burnie, Circular Head, Devon, Kingborough, Meander Valley, North Eastern, St Helens and Southern.
"It's always a fantastic day and showcases the great talent of our junior Tasmanian netballers," said NTNA's Claire Russell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.