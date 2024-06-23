The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bumper gallery as statewide netball carnival completes second half

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 23 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second half of a statewide junior netball carnival was held at the Tasmanian Netball Centre in Launceston on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Boos for Port coach Hinkley, Kangas fall short again
The heat is on Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley after the Power's third loss on the bounce. (Michael Errey/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Shayne Hope, Joanna Guelas, Steve Larkin
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.