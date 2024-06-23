Action shots from Tassie's representative footy games in Queensland

It was a day of mixed results as Tasmania took on Queensland in representative action on Saturday.
The women's side were defeated 11.17 (83) to 4.1 (25) before the men produced their second victory over the Sunshine State in as many years.
After defeating them by seven points at North Hobart Oval last year, the Tasmanians won 20.13 (133) to 12.15 (87) on the Queenslanders' home turf.
Launceston's Kelsie Hill was impressive in defence for the women's team, taking out the Tasmania's best-on-ground medal before former Hawthorn Hawk Kieran Lovell won the Lefroy Medal in the men's.
Pictures from both matches were taken by Aaron Black from Little Big City Media.
Women
Queensland 11.17 (83) defeated Tasmania 4.1 (25)
Goals - Queensland: Arianna Clarke 4, Ellen Hopkins 3, Imogen Evans 2, Tahlia Meyer 1, Jessica Stallard 1
Tasmania: Alice Robinson 1, Chloe Haines 1, Molly Mitchell 1, Shania Saward
Men
Tasmania 20.13 (133) defeated Queensland 12.15 (87)
Goals - Tasmania: Jake Hinds 3, Harvey Griffiths 3, Brad Cox-Goodyer 2, Oscar Van Dam 2, Brandon Leary 2, Bailey Boag 2, Sam Siggins 1, Isaac Hyatt 1, Blade Sulzberger 1, Jack Tomkinson 1, Michael Stingel 1, Andrew Phillips 1
Queensland: Matt Hammelmann 4, Tom Simpson 2, Ben Woodburn 2, Jono Freeman 2, Brandon Batchelor 2
