Launceston staff dive into icy water for Fight MND fundraiser

City of Launceston staff used their lunch breaks a little bit differently, with 20 employees taking a plunge into icy water.
The initiative served as a fundraiser for research into motor neurone disease as part of the Fight MND Big Freeze.
Mayor Matthew Garwood, who came dressed as a guard from Squid Game, said the effort was going towards a great cause.
"FightMND has a special resonance at the City of Launceston because we've had employees in recent years who have been directly impacted by MND," he said.
