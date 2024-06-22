Winter a great time for bushwalking, but hikers urged to take extra caution

With the frost well and truly on the ground, Tasmania Police, the Parks and Wildlife Service and the state government have urged hikers to be extra vigilant in winter walks.
Winter time comes with increased hazards like quick weather changes and the risk of hypothermia if walkers are unprepared.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service operations manager Jayne Cooper said before going on walks, check the weather conditions and ensure you take the right equipment.
"Bring rain jackets, walking sticks and food and water, and keep yourself warm with hats, gloves and the appropriate shoes," Ms Cooper said.
"Most of all, and I can't stress this enough, make sure you tell someone where you're going and your estimated return home time.
"A lot of our walks we can complete in the summer through the hours when we've got longer, beautiful days. But this changes in winter and some of those walks are not achievable as our daylight shortens."
Tasmania Police Senior Sergeant Mike Gilles said last winter there were around 65 separate search and rescue incidents across the state.
"There's a number of people that do take on these walks and some of them are prepared and get themselves into trouble," Sergeant Gilles said.
"The worrisome part is that many people walk when they shouldn't, when they're not experienced enough, and they're not carrying the proper equipment."
He said saving other put rescue crews at risk.
"None of the walking is easy if it's on the ground, and none of the flying is easy if it's in the air in those weather conditions," he said.
"Police and rescue agencies will always respond to requests for assistance, but it's important to remember that if you require assistance, rescue crews could be hours away dependent on the weather.
"Carrying suitable equipment will ensure you can remain safe until help arrives if required."
Parks and Environment Minister Nick Duigan said winter was a great time for bushwalking.
"We want visitors to our parks to get out and enjoy the unique experience of walking in winter in Tasmania, to get outdoors and explore, but we want everyone to be safe," Mr Duigan said.
