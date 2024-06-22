'Stonger foundation': New role created to oversee fire and emergency services

The Tasmania Fire and State Emergency Services have become more close-knit than ever with the announcement of a new joint commissioner role between the organisations.
Emergency services veteran Jeremy Smith has been appointed as Tasmania's inaugural Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner.
The change - which brings the leadership teams of the two groups under one roof as the 'Tasmania's Fire and Emergency Services' - is being lauded as an "important strategic step forward".
The news was released at the organisations' joint one-day conference in Launceston on Saturday, which hosted more than 400 members of both organisations.
"We're bringing together the SES and fire services so that we can better save lives," the Tasmanian Government's police and emergency management minister Felix Ellis said.
In the new role, Mr Smith - who has had a 37-year career with the services - will work with the TFS and SES leadership teams in "bringing the two organisations together."
"I am excited about the opportunities this will bring to our fire and state emergency services," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith acknowledged that the two operational arms of the newly named body will still exist going forward, and that the TFS and SES identities "will not disappear".
"We all know how important collaboration between the SES and TFS is, and we have seen this time and time again as our people have worked closely together to respond to floods, fires, and other emergencies in Tasmania," Mr Smith said.
"There's a lot of similarities with what we do, a lot of opportunities to share training, share equipment, share stations, share product policies and procedures.
"I look forward to working with our people, both staff and volunteers, to make sure the future of both TFS and SES is strengthened into the future.
"The opportunities are definitely there, and the way we bring a better workforce together is by bringing those two operational arms together."
