North Launceston-inspired fast start gives Tasmania a half-time buffer

An unanswered seven-goal first term put Tasmania in front against Queensland in the men's representative clash.
However, the hosts are well and truly still in the contest, kicking four unanswered majors of their own in the second quarter to have the score at 8.7 (55) to 6.11 (47) at half-time.
Kieran Lovell is on fire for the Tasmanians, while North Launceston's nine representatives are making their presence felt.
Harvey Griffiths did not waste time making his mark in his Tasmanian senior debut, goaling within the first minute as Andrew Phillips booted one long into the forward-50.
The TSL's leading goal-kicker crumbed and dribbled it low and was joined in the goals by North Launnie teammate Brandon Leary from the forward pocket as the visitors kicked two in as many minutes.
Oscar Van Dam provided some freakish skill for the Map's next, shimmering around an opponent before chucking a checkside on the boot and moments later, he was given a 50-metre penalty to quickly become the game's first multiple goal-kicker.
Isaac Hyatt made it five in a row before the Queenslanders even hit the scoreboard, adding their first behind 16 minutes into the game.
Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds continued the Northern Tasmanian flavour to the goal-kicking and despite Queensland producing some opportunities, Sam Siggins made it seven goals in a row late in the term.'
As the home side entered the second quarter trailing by 40 points, the electric Ben Woodburn displayed strong tackle pressure and gave Queensland their first major of the contest.
That gave them a spark as Tom Simpson kicked back-to-back goals on the run from the point of 50 to make it three goals in 90 seconds - putting Tasmania under pressure.
Queensland captain, Tasmanian-born Brandon Batchelor, made it four goals in a row for the hosts - bringing the margin back to just 14 point but Tasmania then provided the first goal against the breeze all day.
It would be Griffiths off the back of some crafty play again, breaking Queensland's impressive run but Woodburn provided an immediate response and the home side goaled with the final kick of the half.
Earlier in the day, Queensland's women accounted for Tasmania's.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.