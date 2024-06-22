An adoption day for pups served up with a side of sausage sizzle

For Michelle Jesson, the reasons to adopt a dog are obvious.
"It saves two lives," said Ms Jesson, the coordinator of North East Animal Sanctuary Tasmania.
"The life of the dog you adopt, and the life of the dog you make room for; the one that we can take into our care in its place."
On Saturday, at a 'Doggy Adoption Day' the sanctuary - which was established in 2015 - held at Invermay Bunnings, Ms Jesson eagerly explained that concept to passing shoppers who stopped by their sausage sizzle stall.
The day was an opportunity for the group, which was founded by Ms Jesson and a few others when they identified a gap in animal welfare in the Dorset and Break O'Day regions, to raise awareness.
It was the second adoption day the not-for-profit charity has run in the past eight months. The first time out last October, the event raised $2000 for its operations, had two dogs adopted on the day and resulted in more down the line.
With its second iteration - in which three pups were looking for new homes - the group hoped to continue to build up its profile, while also bettering the success of the previous outing.
"We want to let people know we're around; because people still don't know we really exist," Ms Jesson said.
"The previous event made such a difference to us, and all of that is in service to the animals - if they're rehomed or we have more funding to work with, that's to their benefit."
On Saturday, three dogs acted as adoption ambassadors for the group: a kelpie pup, a greyhound and an older kelpie cross. Wearing yellow "Adopt Me"-vests, the trio proved popular mascots alongside the snags.
"They do often sell themselves,' Ms Jesson said.
"And there are plenty more of them."
The North East Animal Sanctuary Tasmania is always looking for donations, volunteers and animal adopters. Their details are available at www.neast.com.au
