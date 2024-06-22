CPSU says child safety workers want pay rises and better working conditions

The general secretary for Tasmania's child protection union, the CPSU, claims the state's child safety workforce wants the government to increase pay rates and improve working conditions.
The workers eagerly await a government response to what they say is "an ongoing staffing crisis gripping services statewide".
The CPSU has met with Children and Youth, Minster Roger Jaensch, and his formal response to the matter is expected sometime after June 24.
This followed the minister's recent commitment "to leave no stone unturned" to increase the child safety workforce and introduce a market allowance and scholarships.
According to the CPSU, child safety workers held meetings across the state to propose measures to improve recruitment and retention.
Additionally, these workers have completed a union survey about the changes that will impact them most.
The CPSU claims "workers overwhelmingly said improved pay and leave is required to keep them in the job and attract the workforce needed to keep vulnerable children safe".
Members of the CPSU said they want a statewide market allowance, additional leave and fast-tracked recruitment processes.
Furthermore, they require study support, housing, and regional incentives to fix the worsening pay disparity issues that allegedly "leaves them 30-40k worse off each year".
Thirza White, general secretary at the Community and Public Sector Union (SPSFT) said child protection workers had warned the government for years that their industry was in crisis.
"They've been under extreme pressure, and they need urgent change to ensure all children and young people are safe," Ms White said.
The general secretary said child safety has dominated political discussion over the last two years, but "we've still seen little positive change on the ground".
"There's a statewide vacancy crisis in Tasmania's child protection services; recruitment and retention incentives must be urgently introduced.
"This includes a statewide market allowance, additional leave, and regional housing incentives."
Ms White said there is a significant pay disparity between child protection workers and similar roles in health and not-for-profit privatised services.
"Until we rectify this, we will continue to see workers leave," Ms White said.
"We have seen the situation worsen, with 80 per cent of positions unstaffed in the North-West and 1300 children waiting for assessment through the Advice and Referral Line."
Moreover, Ms White said the staffing crisis is "so bad that we now have teams that are functionally unstaffed."
"We know this is putting the lives of children at significant risk and incredible pressure on individual workers, who carry the daily responsibility of keeping children safe."
Ms White called Minister Jaensch to announce a package "that moves the dial significantly".
"He has the power to approve a market allowance and provide housing in the North-West, and we need him to use that power.
"If he fails to do this, then he needs to take personal responsibility for any future critical incidents and the ongoing burnout of workers."
"If we are serious about implementing the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry that call for child safety caseload caps, a workforce strategy and improved pay, then we need to see immediate and significant policy and funding announcements," Ms White said.
